Where in the Netherlands a fine for incorrect parking costs 100 euros, they simply issue a parking fine of 6.6 million euros. That does add up. It happened to a resident of the Greek island of Rhodes.

When the woman received the fine at home, she started to panic a bit. She thought she had been fined 6,600 euros, she told the local Rodiaki. When she counted all the numbers again, she realized that it was a parking fine of 6.6 million euros – or actually 6,648,444 euros, to be exact.

The perfect response to the parking fine of 6.6 million euros

Once she realized that it was a mistake, she decided to go to the town hall. She already had the perfect response to her parking ticket in mind. She simply asked the desk clerk if she could pay the fine in cash, since it would not work with her card. You better see the humor in it.

Of course, the officials of the local town hall also realized that it was a mistake and it would all be resolved. Incidentally, a normal parking fine in Greece also costs 100 euros, just like here.