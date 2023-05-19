His Excellency President Volodymyr Zelensky, President of the Republic of Ukraine, arrived in Jeddah today to attend the 32nd Arab Summit.

His Excellency was received at King Abdulaziz International Airport by Prince Badr bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Makkah Al-Mukarramah Region, His Excellency the Mayor of Jeddah Governorate, Saleh bin Ali Al-Turki, the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Republic of Ukraine, Muhammad bin Suleiman Al-Jibreen, and the Director of Police in Makkah Al-Mukarramah Region, Major General Saleh Al-Jabri. And the Undersecretary of Royal Protocols, Mr. Fahd Al-Saheel.