And, suddenly, a giant advertising banner financed by Podemos has appeared this Friday of the electoral campaign on Calle de Goya in Madrid, in the heart of the Salamanca district. Nothing is casual in politics. A coup de effect to mobilize the voter and shake up an increasingly polarized campaign. A week ago, the candidate for mayor of Madrid, Roberto Sotomayor -unknown to 55% of Madrid residents, according to the latest CIS- placed another huge poster in the same place with a different message: “The cayetanos of this neighborhood have had a mayor with exclusive dedication in these four years. On May 28 that will change running ”. This Friday, Podemos has removed that canvas and has replaced it with another, with the face of the president’s brother, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, along with a message on Twitter from the official PP account: “The question is whether it is understandable that On April 1, when 700 people died in Spain, you can contract with your sister and receive 286,000 euros in profit for selling masks ”. According to Podemos sources, the poster will be hanging there with the face of the Madrid president’s brother until May 26, the day the electoral campaign closes.

The forceful phrase that accompanies the photo of Ayuso’s relative was said by the then leader of the PP, Pablo Casado, at 9:39 a.m. on Friday, February 18, 2022, during an interview on the network cope. The PP itself at the national level, immersed in the middle of the civil war with the Madrid president, tweeted that phrase. Podemos has taken that screenshot of the PP and has taken it to a giant canvas, with the person Casado was referring to, without naming him: Tomás Díaz Ayuso, the brother of the president who, according to the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor, received 234,203.52 euros commission for the award of a contract of 1.5 million euros for the purchase of masks in the midst of a pandemic. The Prosecutor’s Office closed the case on June 23, 2022 because neither the processing nor the execution of the contract incurred in “any illegality”. He also considered that President Ayuso “did not intervene in the procedure” because the Governing Council “is not a contracting body in the Community of Madrid.”

A year later, Ayuso’s brother has re-entered the campaign at the hands of Podemos, which has placed a giant canvas in a PP stronghold, where the popular ones achieved almost 50% of the votes in the previous general elections, followed from Vox (23%), Ciudadanos (6.7%), PSOE (5.4%) and Más País and Unidas Podemos, with less than 1%. The neighborhood is a popular conservative stronghold. The record was held in 2007, when it received the support of seven out of ten neighbors. This is how Podemos sources explain the reasons for the canvas: “It is not an attack, it is denouncing something that must be denounced and responsibility must be demanded.” Borja Sémper, campaign spokesman for the PP, has criticized her: “To point to a citizen in this way, in addition to being indecent, is dangerous. The government party publicly pointing fingers at businessmen, judges, citizens… Some of this will be funny today, but the board always tends to balance. It is necessary to recompose the policy ”.

The relative of the Madrid president has appeared three times in the campaign in the last five days. All, hand in hand with Podemos. The first time was with Alejandra Jacinto, on Tuesday, during the electoral debate in telemadrid. Jacinto was the surprise in the progressive block, above Mónica García (Más Madrid) and Juan Lobato (PSOE). “He had been preparing the debate in an office of the Assembly since 10 in the morning,” says a person from his team. “With his brother’s shirt we had been thinking about it all day and in the end we opted for that message.” Jacinto appeared dressed in a purple suit and a shirt that also included the face of her brother. A coup d’état that immediately went viral on social media.

This Wednesday, the Secretary General of Podemos and Minister of Social Rights and the 2030 Agenda, Ione Belarra, also attended the Congress of Deputies with a shirt that included the face of Ayuso’s brother. In statements in the halls of Congress, she said: “I am concerned that in Spain shirts are more annoying than bitten ones.” This Friday on Canal Red, an Internet television channel promoted by Pablo Iglesias, a video has also been broadcast where a reporter chases Ayuso’s brother down the street:

“Hello, Tomás, what would you tell the people of Madrid about what happened that year with the masks and all that? Do you have something to tell them?” Tomás, excuse me, Pablo Casado said it. […] do you regret it?

The brother, visibly uncomfortable, does not respond.

