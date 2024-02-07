The British government said that the G7 is seeking to return under its jurisdiction oil transportation services, which Russia allegedly sells using a “shadow fleet” of hundreds of tankers. Limiting energy prices has led to the emergence of a large fleet operated by mysterious firms, writes February 7 Bloomberg.

The UK spokeswoman said the G7 countries are seeking to limit Russia's ability to use the huge shadow fleet of oil tankers it allegedly uses to transport oil, bypassing Western services such as shipping, insurance and finance that were the norm before the Ukraine conflict. .

“We want to return these volumes of resources to the G7 fleet. We are making it more difficult for Russia to use its shadow fleet, which in turn will lead to more resources returning to the G7 fleet, where service providers comply with restrictions [потолок цен на нефть. — Ред.]“Olga Dimitrescu, head of oil price caps at the UK Financial Sanctions Authority, said in a podcast by NorthStandard, one of the world's leading insurers against risks such as oil spills and ship collisions.

As part of those efforts, she said, maritime and environmental risks posed by shadow fleets were discussed with governments around the world. The EU has also taken steps to limit the sale of old tankers to unknown owners, which will make it more difficult to replenish the shadow fleet.

On January 11, it became known that the United States twice purchased oil from Russia over the past year and a half at a price exceeding its “price ceiling,” according to the American statistical service. Data showed that the United States imported 36.8 thousand barrels of Russian oil in October 2023. The purchase price was $2.7 million, and the price of one barrel of oil cost Washington $74.

On January 10, Bloomberg stated that Russia maintains record rates of oil production and is actively opening new wells, which once again demonstrates the failure of Western sanctions.

On December 21, 2023, a group of American congressmen proposed that the US administration abandon ineffective price restrictions on Russian oil and instead tighten sanctions against the Russian energy sector.

On Dec. 20, the U.S. Treasury Department said it and allies had updated measures to enforce a price cap on oil from Russia. Supply chain participants will now be required to have access to detailed additional costs, such as insurance and freight. They noted that they are focused on increasing the degree of compliance and other costs for the Russian Federation.

Western countries decided to reduce their dependence on Russian energy resources against the background of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced on February 24, 2022. However, as a result, a serious energy crisis began in many European countries.