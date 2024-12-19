The State Attorney General received in his personal account two emails from the headquarters of the Provincial Prosecutor’s Office of Madrid with the emails exchanged between González Amador’s defense and the prosecutor who was investigating him.

The Central Operational Unit (UCO) of the Civil Guard has found “0 messages” on the State Attorney General’s devicesÁlvaro García Ortiz, between March 8 and 14, the key days for the alleged leak about Alberto González Amador, the boyfriend of the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

This is stated in a report of only two pages which also indicates that, at 11:45 p.m. on March 13, García Ortiz received in his personal account two emails from the headquarters of the Provincial Prosecutor’s Office of Madrid with the emails exchanged between González Amador’s defense and the prosecutor who was investigating him for alleged tax crimes, Julián Salto.

The UCO indicates that the Madrid Provincial Prosecutor’s Office he forwarded them to García Ortiz shortly beforeat 11:44 p.m. on March 13.

