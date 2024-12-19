Due to a wave of illness at Paris Basketball involving German world champion Maodo Lo, the club’s Euroleague game against Fenerbahçe Istanbul from Turkey was canceled at short notice. The French runner-up and the league announced this on Thursday. The game of the 17th round should have taken place in the evening (8 p.m.).

The match will be postponed because it is impossible for Paris Basketball to field eight players who are fit to play “due to injuries or illnesses,” the Euroleague said in a statement. According to information from the BasketNews platform, a large part of the team is ill. “A virus, food poisoning, I don’t know what it is,” said coach Thiago Splitter after Tuesday’s game against Real Madrid (85:96). The problems probably started after the clash with Asvel Lyon-Villeurbanne the previous week. Former Bundesliga star TJ Shorts was already missing against Madrid.

However, the games of FC Bayern Munich at Emporio Armani Milan (Friday, 9 p.m.) and Alba Berlin at Olympiakos Piraeus (Friday, 8:15 p.m.) will take place as planned.