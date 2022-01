PZ Castellon Sunday, 30 January 2022, 22:35



Castellón did not give UCAM an option and beat the university team. The result was tight, but the locals found the prize thanks to a goal from Koné, which allowed them to achieve their second consecutive victory, which left the people from Castellón in fifth place in the standings, with 34 points and in ‘playoff’ positions of ascent. the team