Residents of Yasenevo shared with “Moslenta” the terrible legends of their area. They talked about the Witch Mountain, the “red house” and the city underground.

“All my childhood I used to walk in the woods, fish and play by the ponds — The Adventures of Tom Sawyer and Huckleberry Finn, only in the Moscow version,” said art director Vasily Orlov, who has lived in Yasenevo since birth. He added that, of course, there were other “centers of attraction” for curious schoolchildren in the area – for example, the so-called “red house”. “It was forbidden to go there. Already from the entrance, bonfires and graffiti with naked women, made with paint or charcoal, were visible inside. Scary legends were popular among children and adolescents that several murders had been committed in the “red house”. Someone even swore that they had seen someone’s corpse there with their own eyes, ”said the Muscovite.

Breastfeeding consultant Anastasia Tolstaya spoke about the local pagan temple – Witch Mountain, where “modern pagans cut idols from logs.” “I saw them briefly. I don’t think it’s very serious. Clumsily made churs are periodically burned, but the neo-pagans cut them out again, ”she shared.

“When my parents moved to Yasenevo, they immediately began to be told legends that there are solid bunkers between the houses, and underground there are secret objects, a whole city,” said student Inna Vasilyeva.

