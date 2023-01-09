UCAM came from scoring six goals against Cartagena B in the last game of the year and in the first of 2023, when they had everything on their face and completely dominated an opponent with one less player, they ran out dry. Denied in front of goal, it was only in added time that Jorge Romero’s men drilled through Yelco Ramos’s goal. But the goal was disallowed for offside and the Mar Menor avoided a defeat that seemed certain when Dani Aquino was sent off before the break, after seeing two yellow cards in less than five minutes.

MINOR SEA Yelco, Morros, Baro, José Manuel, Tekio, Pipo (Borona, 72), Guille, Kleandro Lleshi, Araujo (Bertomeu, 82), Vázquez (Antonio García, 72) and Aquino.

UCAM Pau Torres, Fran Lara (Javi Pérez, 8), Migue Marín, Ramírez, Abenza (Vicente Romero, 79), Yasser, Salazar, Chumbi, Torres (Diego Jiménez, 65), Isra Cano (Pito Camacho, 65) and Samu Mayo (David Luna, 45).

Thus, the point is golden for the people from San Javier, who tried it in the initial stretch, always led by Aquino. Yasser almost scored his own goal after a good action by ‘Torito’. UCAM had two chances before the intermission, both by Isra Cano.

The university team intensified its dominance in the second half, where the Mar Menor got into its plot and defended itself as best it could. David Luna did damage on the left wing, but neither Chumbi nor the rookie Pito Camacho were successful in the shot.

The locals trusted everything to a corner or lateral free kick and in a strategic action Pipo tried it. The university students pressed, but they did not find a way to score the winning goal and they are three points behind a Mar Menor that maintains fifth place, the last one that gives access to the ‘playoff’ for promotion.