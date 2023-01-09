Ex-chief of the British General Staff Dannat admitted that London is losing its desire to help Kyiv

The British government is losing its desire to help Kyiv, as evidenced by the silence of London on the supply of armored vehicles and tanks to Ukraine. The former head of the British General Staff, General Richard Dannat, wrote about this in an article for the newspaper. Telegraph.

Dannat noted that Britain has very limited resources to provide Ukraine with such equipment. According to him, Challenger battle tanks are in dire need of updating, as well as infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) Warrior.

In early January, a number of countries announced the supply of offensive armored vehicles to Ukraine: the United States will send Bradley infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) of the M2A2 modification, Germany – Marder BMPs, France – AMX-10RC armored vehicles. German Economy Minister Habek also allowed the delivery of Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine in the future.

Previously, Western countries did not transfer their own offensive armored vehicles to Kyiv, limiting themselves to helping to supply Soviet-designed tanks and armored vehicles from around the world, as well as armored personnel carriers, artillery installations and air defense systems.