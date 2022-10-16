The draw between UCAM and Yeclano is a dose of self-esteem for the Altiplano team, which could even win in La Condomina, but insufficient for the university team. The blue team left sparks, played at times, but showed no hierarchy, no muscle and was just as close to winning as losing. With Jorge Romero on the bench, the Mendoza family team has not improved and is far from being a contender for the ‘playoff’. In front of him, those of Adrián Hernández, who pulled bravely and ended up playing with three central defenders in search of victory, who left with a bittersweet taste since they were close to winning and leaving their rival even more touched.

The first part of the La Condomina derby was disconcerting. Especially since neither of the two teams commanded the game and the chances came in a trickle. Both teams were erratic and shots like those of Pedrosa and Chumbi went wide. The worst part was for UCAM, a team that had the obligation to dominate at home and lead the match as it was the most needy team of the two and the one with the most potential.

Alfredo and Jose Farn, the two university wingers, tried, but there was no chemistry between them and the rest of their teammates. Both teams worked jerkily, without regularity and consistency, which kept them both from scoring. Jorge Romero’s team only pushed for ten minutes of the first act, generating two clear chances in which they could overtake.

The first was from Salazar, who missed a ball with poison in front of the goal centered by a José Fran who had a glove on his foot but was sometimes slow. The second was a cross shot by Alfredo that went close to the post of Iván Martínez’s goal. Then Yeclano woke up, showing content until then. In fact, Adrián Hernández’s team was better in the final minutes, but they lacked imagination to reach Pau Torres’ goal with more determination.

UCAM Murcia Pau Torres, Migue Marín, Fran Lara, Alfredo (Manu Ramírez, 69), Sergio Cortés, José Fran (Abenza, 52), Yasser, Diego Jiménez, Vicente Romero (Isra Cano, 52), Salazar (Chuma, 58) and Chumbi . 1

Yeclano Sports Iván Martínez, Juanmi, Gabri Clemente, Diego Ruiz, Álvaro Martínez (Álvaro González, 86), Salinas (Tonete, 86), Tiko (Manu Costa, 63), Alonso (Luispa, 67), Bauti, Pedrosa (Mario Uclés, 86 ) and Alvarito. goals

1-0, min. 65, Alfred. 1-1 min. 77, Alvarito.

Referee

Saiz Villares, from the Balearic committee. He showed yellow to Migue Marín, Yasser, Vicente Romero, Juanmi, Tiko, Gabri, Luispa and Álvaro Martínez.

Incidents

BeSoccer La Condomina, 2,500 spectators.

more occasions



The second half started with more scoring chances but with an equally disjointed game. Salinas came face to face with Pau Torres, but the UCAM goalkeeper came out the winner in heads up. Then came a missed shot from an unbeatable position by Chumbi and, above all, a shot to the crossbar by Cortés in repelling a free kick. Yeclano went up smelling blood but it was Alfredo who undid the equalizer with a cross shot that beat Iván Martínez.

Yeclano did not lower their arms and continued, despite the casualties, looking for the goal against a UCAM that deflated. Until Alvarito, in a great personal play, approached the azulona area to cross the ball before Pau Torres left. Adrián Hernández’s men did not wrinkle and went for more, just like UCAM, but neither of them had enough clarity to take the three points in a derby that even ended with a penalty claimed by the visitors.