Ferrari thinks that taking away the 2021 title would be wrong for Verstappen.

The FIA ​​has now become a sort of Sinterklaas for all teams that are not called Red Bull on the grid. It’s a bit of a cynical comment, but the punishment that this year’s best team faces is a gift to everyone else. After all, one’s death is another’s bread. A truth that certainly also applies in the dog eat dog world of Formula 1.

As with the sack of Sinterklaas, those who anxiously await the gifts never know exactly/sure what will be given next. Yesterday we wrote about Mercedes, which is pushing for a heavy penalty in all kinds of ways. Bee Das Haus they even threaten to break the budget cap themselves if there is a light punishment.

Ferrari has also insisted on a heavy penalty. However, at the Scuderia, they are not in favor of taking Max Verstappen’s title away. Team principal Mattia Binotto because admits that that would be a bit tricky in terms of PR and such:

Regardless of the team and the situation to be analysed, I think it is difficult to reverse the result of a world championship after the fight on the track and all the ceremonies and celebrations have already been held. Mattia Binotto, thinks Max is the real champion of 2021

What undoubtedly helps here is that Ferrari itself does not have much to gain from taking Max’s title away. That would logically go to Hamilton and Mercedes and not to Ferrari. What would help Ferrari, however, is if Red Bull is slowed down a bit in the development of the car by the car. Let that just happen to be what Binotto also advocates:

In my opinion, there will have to be a penalty that hinders the ability to develop the car. Otherwise, the advantage will remain in the years to come and we will not race with the same resources. Mattia Binotto, wants to trim Red Bull’s wings

Whose deed…

This Ferrari article: “Taking away Verstappen title would be wrong” appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Ferrari #Verstappen #title #wrong