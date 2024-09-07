Ciudad Juarez.- “Interlacing networks for Riberas del Bravo” is an event organized by various civil society bodies, which will take place on September 19.

This event will be supported by the strategy “Interweaving networks for a life free of violence”, which aims to prevent gender violence and child sexual abuse, specifically in the Riberas del Bravo area, reported Jesús Antonio Rodríguez, coordinator of the Gender Violence Prevention Strategy.

“The idea is that it will be an event for all girls, boys and adolescents (NNA) and the youth who are in Telebachillerato, and to be able to socialize these issues of violence prevention, and also to bring the services provided by the organizations to the community, each one bringing a different focus,” he explained.

In addition, there will be a mobile medical unit, alternative therapies for some conditions that will be treated with auriculotherapy, Bach flowers, relaxing massage, and there will be modules for legal and psychological advice, suicide prevention, and violence in dating relationships, said Rodríguez.

The activities will be carried out jointly with the Paso del Norte Foundation, the Trust for Competitiveness and Citizen Security (FICOSEC), the Chihuahua Business Foundation (FECHAC) with the allied organizations of the MIDAS model, Health and Community Well-being, AC (SABIC)AC, Casa Amiga Esther Chávez Cano, La Tenda Di Cristo, and Sin Violencia, AC, explained Rodríguez.

“Interweaving networks for a life free of violence” will take place from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m., at the outdoor facilities of Telebachillerato 8688 Víctor Hugo Rascón Banda, located on Ribera de Agua Blanca Street, no number, in Riberas del Bravo stage I, it was reported.

