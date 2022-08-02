The UAE’s political and economic diplomacy
For decades, Iran has not tried to put its strategic, political and economic interests ahead of the old, rooted theories that arose since the emergence of the Iranian Islamic Revolution in 1979, and developed into social, cultural, and religious hostility and animosity with the Arab countries, especially the Arab Gulf states. Such as Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen, platforms for intellectual and cultural interference, which with the days turned into political and military interference that threatens Arab national security, and prevented the current Iranian politicians from being able to integrate or engage in all Gulf initiatives and attempts to bridge the rift and move towards achieving peace and security in the region. The Middle East.
What we are witnessing today of Iranian political domination, in Iraq in particular, and in Lebanon and Yemen as well, makes it more difficult to find common ground between the Gulf states and Iran, most of which are mature interests ready to form “economic diplomacy” capable of strengthening the presence of great cooperation in the fields of energy. According to a report by the British “Poor’s and Bazaar” website, which was recently issued, there are common interests that are also ready to create guaranteed economic incentives that the Iranian side is unable to benefit from, in light of a global energy crisis, and in light of Iranian isolation, during the past years.
It has become clear, beyond any doubt, that Iran is using its political and military power in the targeted Arab countries, the more it increases, intertwines, and complicated its relationship with the United States. On the American side, it is forced, without planning, to escalate in Yemen or Iraq, which leads to the collapse and destruction of all previous Iranian ideas, statements and statements, which call for the importance and necessity of building strong, stable and solid Gulf-Iranian relations, and also push for the devaluation of all Iranian messages of calm and reassurance, which It always makes her seem confused and mysterious.
Iran enjoys, in one way or another, Europe’s support, veiled, and sometimes overt, which makes the consolidation of its political and economic relations with the Gulf states, facing great difficulty in light of its policies and theories to penetrate and control the Arab fabric.
It seems that the Europeans themselves do not pay attention to this, or do not understand it well, and this is a calamity. But if they understand this inconsistency, contradiction, confusion, intertwining, double standards and repulsive duality, in the nature of Gulf-Iranian relations, and they want it as well, and it is part of their long-term strategy, The calamity is greater.
The accumulating contradiction in Iranian policies towards countries in the Arab Gulf is not always caused by historical roots, the nature of Iranian relations with the United States, or European support. Inside Iran, there are those who see a rivalry with the Arab Gulf, and there are those who see the opposite, and calculate political and economic interests, neighborly relations and regional integration, and push to strengthen relations with the Arab Gulf states, at any possible cost.
The old Iranian justifications, with fears of a war against Iran, have become naive in light of 4 years of American escalation towards Iran, during the period of US President Donald Trump, without firing a single shot, so how is it today and the international community has found, conclusively, that the current US administration It is not within its plans or strategies to use the language of war, not only with Iran, but even with any other country.
The UAE leadership is making all its political and diplomatic efforts to attract Iranian minds open to peace and security, to return Iran to the coherent Middle East system, through strategic political and economic visions that guarantee to everyone a solid, unbreakable ground that contributes to promoting higher interests. The strategy of each country, and it also helps, in any case, from joint political and economic cooperation, which is the only real and reliable hope for the future of the region.
During an accurate reading of the preliminary results related to the UAE’s diplomatic efforts in the Gulf-Iranian relations system, especially prior to US President Joe Biden’s visit to the region and then after his departure, it opens a paved way for the Iranian administration to approach, settle differences, remove tension with all countries in the region, and start a new stage. Its title is security, peace, prosperity and development.
* Retired Air Force Major General
