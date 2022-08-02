There Gamescom is approaching and from 24 to 28 August we will again be able to enter the “fair period” made up of previews and world premieres but there are those who go ahead, announcing in advance what will be present in Cologne. Our own 505 Games has decided to reveal what will be present, several titles that will be available between this year and 2023.

There will be four playable demos plus concrete news for Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, a much anticipated JRPG and coming out on all consoles and on PC. So let’s see the four demos available:

Miasma Chronicles: From the creators of Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden is coming a new and extraordinary tactical adventure set in a desolate post-apocalyptic setting. Play as Elvis, a young mechanic with a mysterious glove who is able to control a savage force that has ravaged the world, in the first playable demo of this highly anticipated video game due out in 2023.

Stray Blade: Master the sword in duels featuring a highly responsive combat system that allows you to act quickly and attack with great precision. He explores the ancient ruins of the lost valley of Acrea with his faithful companion Boji, a craftsman who acquires new skills by discovering ancient hidden traditions. Stray Blade will be available in early 2023.

Serial Cleaners: Take on the role of four quirky crime scene cleaners working for the 1990s New York mob. Use each character’s distinctive abilities to avoid cops and other criminal gangs in this stealth / action game launching on PC and consoles on September 22nd.