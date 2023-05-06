The UAE strongly condemned the two mass shootings that took place in Serbia, which resulted in the death and injury of dozens of people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability and contrary to human values ​​and principles.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the Serbian government and its friendly people, and to the families and relatives of the victims of this heinous crime, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.