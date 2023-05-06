Home page politics

From: Victoria Krumbeck

Split

Russia was preparing for a Ukrainian counteroffensive. Several defenses are designed to protect the territories occupied by Russia. But military experts see weaknesses.

Moscow/Frankfurt – Im Ukraine war there is much to be said for an early Ukrainian counter-offensive. Analysts assume that the counterattack is imminent. According to British intelligence, Russia has been preparing for such a strike for months. Satellite images show kilometers of defensive and anti-tank ditches. While the defenses could hamper the Ukrainian counteroffensive, there are weaknesses.

Russia prepares for Ukrainian counteroffensive: “Extensive defenses”

The UK Ministry of Defense said in their daily Twitter updates on May 1st that Russia “Extensive military defenses” built near the front line. These facilities go into Russian-controlled Ukrainian territories. In addition, hundreds of kilometers of trenches are designed to protect Russian-recognized territory, such as the Belgorod and Kursk oblasts bordering Ukraine. “The defense underscores the deep concern of the Russian leadership that Ukraine could make a major breakthrough,” the defense ministry said on Twitter.

Satellite images obtained by the news agency Reuters evaluated show that the Zaporizhia region in southern Ukraine and the transition to Crimea are the most heavily defended. Anti-tank ditches that extend over 30 kilometers can be seen in the images evaluated, for example from the south-eastern Russian-occupied city of Polohy. Behind it are said to be concrete anti-tank barriers, also called “dragon teeth”, according to Reuters reported. Even further back, Russian troops are stationed in defensive trenches.

Russia’s military installations have weaknesses – distractions and disruptions

However, Russia’s major defenses also have weaknesses. The biggest is the length of the front. Distractions and surprises could force Russia to redeploy its troops. Oleksandr Musiyenko, a Ukrainian military analyst, told Reuters that the Ukraine ships could be used, for example, to launch attacks on the Kherson region from across the Dnieper River. The river separates southern Ukraine. Such an attack would force Russia to redeploy its troops.

Another weakness would be the destruction of Russian supply lines for the trenches. “Fortified positions are effective when you have ammunition, cartridges and weapons to defend yourself with,” Musiyenko said.

Wladimir Putin. (Archive photo) © IMAGO/Adrien Fillon

Morale of Russian soldiers could influence Ukrainian advance

The Russian facilities could well hinder the Ukrainian advance. The military expert Oleh Zhdanov said the Deutsche Welle (DW): “The most important moment in defense is: no matter how you dig in or fortify, everything depends on the soldier’s will to defend and on his emotional and psychological state.”

Along with leadership on the battlefield and tactical surprises in the first 24 hours of an offensive, the morale of the Russian soldiers is crucial, as DW reports Franz-Stefan Gady, a modern warfare expert and analyst at the Institute for International Strategic Studies in London, quoted. For months, about the reported lack of combat morale of the Russian soldiers. It remains to be seen whether this will ultimately lead to the success of the Ukrainian counter-offensive.