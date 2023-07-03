In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the need to immediately stop the repeated and escalating campaigns against the Palestinian people, and urged the Israeli authorities not to take steps that exacerbate tension in the occupied Palestinian territories and lead to a deterioration of conditions and an expansion of the cycle of violence, and to abide by the provisions of international law and Security Council resolutions.

The Ministry also stressed the need to re-concert international efforts for a cease-fire to revive the peace process in the Middle East, and affirmed the UAE’s support for all regional and international efforts made in this context, as well as putting an end to illegal practices that threaten reaching a two-state solution and establishing an independent Palestinian state on borders. The year 1967 and its capital is East Jerusalem.