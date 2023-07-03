Six nights after the death of the young Nahel at the hands of a police officer in Nanterre, violence begins to subside in the country, where the lowest number of arrests and injuries has been recorded in the last few hours. On the day, French elected officials joined in front of the town halls in solidarity with the mayor of L’Haÿ-les-Roses, who suffered an attack on his home. It is also expected that President Macron will receive the President of the Assembly and the leader of the Senate.

Nanterre, the capital Paris and other French cities, scenes of a social insurrection for the murder of the minor Nahel at the hands of a policeman during a control, returned to a tense calm; an almost calm that has not been seen since June 27, when the events occurred.

arrest data reported by the French Ministry of the Interior they reached tonight the 157 arrests, the lowest number since the death of the young man. In addition, this portfolio also registered three injured policemen.

On that day, the mayors of the country – summoned by the Association of Mayors of France – called on the population in front of the ‘mairies‘ (the municipalities) to show their solidarity, “reject violence and call for civil peace”, in connection with the attack this weekend against the home of the mayor of L’Haÿ-les-Roses, Vincent Jean Brun, which degenerated into a vehicle on fire in the official’s house and injuries to his wife and one of his minor children.

The mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, during the demonstration calling for “a civic mobilization” after the violent attack on the house of the mayor of L’Haÿ-les-Roses, in Paris, France, on July 3, 2023. © AFP

In Paris, the rallying point for popularly elected officials was the Hôtel de Ville, the capital’s town hall. There, the mayor Anne Hidalgo showed her solidarity towards her counterpart from L’Haÿ-les-Roses, and insisted that “nothing can justify violence.”

In Marseille, a city that has also experienced demonstrations and violent acts in the last six nights, an event led by Mayor Benoît Payan was held. Funds for two million euros were also announced to support the task of rebuilding commercial premises that were affected.

Along these lines, this Monday is key for the Executive of President Emmanuel Macron, who seeks to bring together the leaders of all political forces with Prime Minister Elizabeth Borne in Matignon. For the moment, the leader of the National Group, a far-right party led by Marine Le Pen, is not on the confirmed list, who seeks, according to the ‘AFP’ news agency, to be received directly by the president.

Questioned collection for the Police

For his part, the economist Jean Messiha launched a fundraiser to “support the family of the Nanterre police officer”, which has already completed more than one million euros donated by more than 50,000 people through the GoFundeMe platform..

Screenshot of the fundraising campaign for “the family of the Nanterres police officer” which has already reached one million euros and 50,000 donors. © France 24

Last week, a first collection had already been removed from the Leetche site. This got 5,000 euros in collections. However, on June 29 it was started again, despite criticism on social networks from, among others, the deputy David Guiraud: “500,000 euros for the murderer of Nahel. The message that follows is kill the Arabs and you will become millionaires. The Government contemplates this horror without saying anything, when it has already closed an equal collection of a ‘yellow vest’ that attacked a policeman. Disgusting”.

€500,000 for the assassin of Nahel, the message assumed that this is the Arabs’ eyes and you become millionnaires, and the government regards passer this horreur sans rien dire alors qu’il avait fait cloturer en 2j la cagnotte du gilet jaune qui avait frappe a policeman disgusting —David Guiraud (@GuiraudInd) July 2, 2023 In this trill Guiraud criticizes the fundraising initiated by the polemicist Jean Messiha.





Simultaneously, another campaign that seeks to raise funds for Nahel’s mother has already obtained 170,000 euros. A difference ironized by Messiha himself, close to the far-right politician Éric Zemmour.

With AFP, Reuters and French media