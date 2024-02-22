Dubai (Etihad)

The UAE-Kazakh Business Council will hold its first meeting on Thursday, February 28, 2024, in the Kazakh Pavilion in Expo City Dubai, in the presence of His Excellency the Kazakh Minister of Trade, and with the participation of more than 200 companies and private institutions representing various commercial and investment sectors from the two friendly countries.

The Federation of Emirates Chambers stated that it discussed with the Kazakh side the agenda of the meeting to be held, during the reception by Humaid Mohammed bin Salem, Secretary-General of the Federation of Emirates Chambers, with His Excellency Madyar Menilikov, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the country, in the presence of Ahmed Jama Al-Qaizi, Assistant Secretary-General of the Federation of Chambers.

The meeting witnessed a discussion of renewing the memorandum of understanding establishing the Emirati-Kazakhstan Business Council between the Federation of Emirates Chambers and the Kazakh International Chamber of Commerce.

Bin Salem stressed the Federation of Emirates Chambers’ constant efforts to promote trade and investment in the country, as well as introducing the fruitful investment opportunities in Kazakhstan that are available to Emirati business owners and investors, stressing that holding continuous meetings between business owners will contribute to creating new partnerships that serve the interests of all parties.

For his part, the Kazakh ambassador expressed the desire of the Kazakh business sector to intensify joint work with the Federation of Emirates Chambers to promote the activities and events of the Emirati-Kazakhstan Business Council. He also expressed his desire to coordinate to hold other economic meetings that provide opportunities for acquaintance between the business communities of both sides.