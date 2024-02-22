The draw against Mazatlán on the Azteca Stadium field makes it clear that América is far from its best moment on the field. The team, far from the top of Liga MX, produces football that is not even a shadow of what the previous tournament was, in addition, several players on the squad are leaving a lot to be desired with the ball at their feet. The one who is being judged the most and harshly by the fans is Alejandro Zendejas, who could soon be relegated to the substitute position.
After 45 minutes of nothing from the United States team, Jardine made the decision to leave him on the bench for the entire second half. A move that was beneficial for the team, since although they did not get the three points, the Coapa team showed much better performance in attack and their direct replacement, Javairo Dilrosun, had a greater impact than Alejandro himself, who only adds an assistance.
It is clear that Zendejas has different protection within América, whether by the board or by Jardine. However, the move the coach made yesterday shows that André has run out of patience with Alejandro's lack of relevance. That being the case, it should not be a surprise to anyone if the Chivas-trained winger jumps as a substitute this weekend against the leader, Cruz Azul.
