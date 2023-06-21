Sami Abdel Raouf (Dubai)

Doctors and specialists confirmed that cancer has become curable, and the diagnosis of it no longer means the inevitability of death, noting that the UAE is one of the highest countries in achieving recovery rates among cancer patients in the world, especially breast cancer, whose recovery rate reached 89%, according to a study. A recent study conducted by the United Arab Emirates University.

According to the official statistics of the National Cancer Registry in 2019, the incidence of cancer in the country is among the lowest in the world, at 46.1 cases per 100,000 population, while it amounts to 300 cases or more for developed countries such as “Denmark, Ireland, Belgium, Hungary, France, the Netherlands, Australia, Norway, France (New Caledonia) and Slovenia.

Professor Humaid bin Harmal Al Shamsi, President of the Emirates Oncology Society, said in a press statement on the sidelines of a ceremony honoring about 200 cancer survivors at the Museum of the Future that the strong health system in the Emirates, the availability of highly qualified medical personnel, the latest equipment in the world, as well as the provision of modern medicines. And the innovation contributed greatly to strengthening the country’s efforts in confronting cancer, and making the UAE one of the lowest countries in the world in terms of infection rates.

He said: «June is considered the month of survivors and recoveries from cancer, and with regard to the situation at the national level, we will find that the number of people recovering from cancer is constantly increasing thanks to the progress of modern medicine and the availability of all methods of treatment in the UAE, with great support from our wise leadership that provides all services and equipment. And global expertise in the country, which enhances the chances of recovery from cancer, which is one of the leading causes of death globally.

He pointed out that the graduation ceremony for those recovering from cancer is an opportunity to inform the community about the success stories of cancer treatment in the UAE, and how this dangerous disease became curable, and not as many people think that the diagnosis of cancer means the inevitability of death, explaining that success stories and complete recovery play a very important role in supporting Psychologically, patients with cancer and their families.

He stated that the holding of these gatherings for cancer patients and their families contributes to strengthening cohesion between this important group in society, including children and adults recovering from cancer, to discuss the challenges they may face, such as anxiety about the return of the disease after recovery and the long-term side effects of treatment.

For his part, Obaid Khalfan Al-Ghoul, a member of the Federal National Council, said during his participation in the ceremony that the UAE is considered one of the lowest countries in the incidence of cancer among countries.

He stressed the need to conduct more research and local studies to determine the size of the problem of cancerous tumors, and the reasons for their spread, to develop programs and strategic plans that help reduce the incidence of tumors of all kinds, as they increase pressure on health facilities in addition to the suffering they cause to patients and their families and the high treatment cost for cancer patients, which reach billions of dirhams.

The Emirates Oncology Society, in cooperation with the Gulf Oncology Society, organized a celebration at the Museum of the Future in Dubai, on the occasion of the International Month for Cancer Recoverers, to honor and graduate a number of surviving patients of all age groups in the country, in which a large number of recoverers participated.

The event aimed to spread hope in the spirit of patients and their families that the patient will live a normal life after completing treatment, and in an effort to change society’s view of the disease as fatal and there is no way to escape from it.

The event included a dialogue session that brought together oncologists and some recoverers, during which they reviewed the physical and psychological suffering that the patient is going through and the importance of support from the family, the professional community and those around the patients for the importance of psychological support and mental health and understanding the needs and condition of the patient in overcoming the disease and overcoming it, and the discussing doctors emphasized the importance of early diagnosis To avoid the development and spread of the disease, pointing to the most important questions that come to them for the post-recovery phase related to lifestyle, while the most important tips that help the recovering to stay healthy were mentioned.

At the end of the ceremony, patients recovering from cancer of all age groups were honored, in moments of overwhelming happiness in the presence of their families.