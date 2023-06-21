Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, confirmed that the Authority is more generous and distinguished in the UAE Sustainability Year, in order to enhance the UAE’s growing role in supporting humanitarian and development initiatives around the world, and reducing the repercussions of disasters and crises in troubled areas.

His Highness said: The solidarity message undertaken by the UAE under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, embodied a vision Emirates in spreading the contents of goodness, giving and giving, and the values ​​of human brotherhood.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that the Red Crescent Authority has worked since the beginning of this year to activate plans and strategies and adopt initiatives that meet the goals of the Year of Sustainability and meet the aspirations of the wise leadership in strengthening the UAE’s humanitarian and development edifice.

This came during the chairmanship of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at the headquarters of the Red Crescent in Abu Dhabi, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Authority, where His Highness conveyed to the members of the Council the appreciation of the wise leadership of the state for the pioneering role that the Authority plays in the development and humanitarian fields, relief for the afflicted, and sheltering the homeless in areas of conflict and disaster.

In this regard, His Highness referred to the Authority’s current efforts in a number of troubled arenas, and praised the role played by the Board of Directors of the Red Crescent Authority in directing the Authority’s march towards more improvement in performance and excellence in giving.

His Highness said, “The authority’s leadership and excellence in the broad areas of humanitarian giving will continue to motivate all of us to make more efforts to alleviate human suffering and preserve human dignity.”

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed the importance of the humanitarian responsibility entrusted to the authority in light of the current humanitarian challenges on the regional and international arenas, and His Highness said that these challenges imposed a new method of work and movement to meet the increasing requirements of humanitarian work due to the events taking place in many regions around the world. .

His Highness stressed that the authority has been closely following changes in the international humanitarian arena and is working to keep pace with them through effective plans and strategies that enhance the country’s leading position in the humanitarian field.

His Highness said, via Twitter: “During the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Red Crescent, we were briefed on the authority’s programs and projects in the development and humanitarian field, locally and abroad. The UAE’s leading position in the humanitarian field.

Activate partnerships with individuals and institutions

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan said: The current humanitarian challenges require activating partnerships with individuals, institutions, sectors of society and its living forces to enhance the areas of solidarity with people in need and victims of humanitarian crises, stressing that the UAE society has built on these tolerant values ​​stemming from the teachings of true religion and generous customs and traditions. The authentic character that distinguishes the people of the Emirates, who set the finest examples of giving and giving for the sake of others, and touching the needs of the weak and needy. His Highness stressed that the commission’s convoy is proceeding to its noble goals, thanks to the philanthropists and philanthropists who give everything in order to alleviate the suffering and improve the means of life in the troubled areas and arenas.

The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Red Crescent Authority, in the presence of Dr. Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Board of Directors, members of the Board, Hammoud Abdullah Al Junaibi, Acting Secretary-General, and Deputy Secretary-General, discussed many axes that enhance the Authority’s march in the future, and activate its mechanisms for the advancement of humanitarian work to broader horizons and promotion. its various fields.

reports

The Board of Directors reviewed reports submitted by the Secretary-General that included many axes, including the volume of humanitarian aid, relief programs and development projects that have been implemented through the development and international cooperation sector in the Authority from the beginning of this year until now, with a total value of 513 million and 651 thousand and 232 dirhams. Including more than 15 million people in many countries, where the cost of development projects amounted to 94 million and 553 thousand dirhams, benefiting about two million people, and relief aid amounted to 286 million and 8 thousand dirhams, benefiting about 13 million people, while the value of orphan programs and support Families 133 million and 89 thousand and 936 dirhams, of which 699 thousand people benefited.

The Board of Directors also reviewed a report on the scale of the Humanitarian Authority’s response for the benefit of those affected by the earthquake that struck Syria last February, through Operation Gallant Knight 2, which was launched by the Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defense, whose relief axis has so far benefited 2.7 million people, and this included The axis distributed about 14,000 tons of food, medical and other miscellaneous items, which were transported via an air bridge, the number of which has so far reached 187, in addition to four ships.

1000 housing units

In the field of development projects, the report indicated that 1,000 temporary housing units are currently being built for those affected by the earthquake in Latakia Governorate, in addition to the “My Identity School” project, which includes the maintenance and restoration of 40 schools in the governorate, and the “Education Knights” project, which includes the provision of 700 laptops and a library to support Digital transformation, and the provision of training supplies for the faculties of engineering, medicine, and pharmacy, at Tishreen University, in addition to the preparations currently underway to distribute Eid clothing to about 44,000 Syrians in the governorates of Homs, Aleppo, Hama, and Lattakia, in addition to 100,000 who will benefit from the sacrifice project that the authority is implementing in the four governorates.

Treating the wounded

In another aspect, the Board of Directors was briefed on the latest developments regarding the wounded Syrians who are receiving treatment in state hospitals within the framework of the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme President of the Family Development Foundation, Honorary President of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority. “Mother of the Emirates”, and was assured of their treatment, health conditions, and the level of integrated care that was provided to them.

The Board of Directors also listened to a report on the progress of work at the “Mother of the Emirates” dialysis center on the island of Mohéli in the United Republic of the Comoros, at a cost of 1.2 million dirhams, and the completion rate has reached 98 percent.

At the local level, the Council was briefed on the assistance provided by the local affairs sector since the beginning of this year until now, which amounted to 80,654,982 dirhams, from which 31,549 people benefited from various humanitarian aid programmes.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan had met before the meeting of the Board of Directors and in the presence of Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain, a number of distinguished employees and volunteers of the Red Crescent who presented initiatives and ideas that contributed to enhancing the work and activity of the Authority.

His Highness praised their efforts in supporting the humanitarian and developmental march of the Commission, and expressed his thanks to them for their initiatives and volunteer work that would achieve the goals of the Red Crescent and its programs in sustaining giving and improving life.