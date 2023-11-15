The UAE Government Media Office is participating in the activities of the second session of the World Media Congress, which is being held under the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister, Head of the Presidential Court, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, during the period from 14 to 16 November. The UAE Government Media Office team participates, through the activities of the second session of the World Media Congress, in discussing the latest topics and trends in the media sector, through an introductory platform about the office and its most important initiatives and projects, which constitutes an opportunity to introduce the most important strategic goals that the UAE Government Media Office seeks to achieve, and to build and consolidate More relations and partnerships with all regional and international bodies and institutions concerned with media work. The office team reviews the most prominent initiatives, projects and media campaigns that the office has undertaken, or participated in, including the Most Beautiful Winter in the World 2022 campaign, which was launched under the slogan “Our Heritage”, the UAE’s marketing visual identity project, and an offer to participate in an exceptional pavilion for the UAE in the Forum meetings. The global economy in Davos 2023, under the slogan “Nothing is Impossible”, in addition to reviewing the most important digital platforms that it supervises, including “The UAE in Numbers”, which sheds light on the most important news and events that occur in the country, its achievements and presents facts about them in the language of numbers, and the “Emirates in Numbers” platform. “UAE Nation”, which offers a collection of distinct topics, visual materials, and publications that present a distinctive image of the country to the world. The participating team also reviews the achievements of the “Emirati Media Identity” in the most prominent global competitiveness indicators, which ranked first globally, regionally, in the Middle East and Africa, in a number of global competitiveness indicators, in addition to launching a number of distinguished national campaigns, including the national media campaign for the elections. Federal National Council 2023, the national media campaign for the World Government Summit 2023, the national media campaign for the Abu Dhabi Space Dialogue 2022, and the national media campaign for the UAE mission to discover the asteroid belt. – Raising the efficiency of national cadres in the government communication sector. The UAE Government Media Office reviews, through the World Media Congress platform, the most prominent programs and training workshops that it launched, with the aim of raising the efficiency of national cadres working in the government communication sector in the country at the federal level, such as the “Specialized Content Creators” program. And the “Government Communication Experts” program. Saeed Al Eter, Head of the UAE Government Media Office, said: “The World Media Congress brings together a wide selection of experts and leaders of the international media industry, and representatives of institutions and media actors active in the reality of the global media and communication scene, and the activities of its diverse agenda provide a great opportunity to discuss this reality, and highlight Its challenges, and coming up with important, effective and influential visions capable of contributing to shaping the future of the media and communication landscape, as well as exchanging various experiences in this sector, whose continuous change and development have become one of its most prominent features.” He added: “Participating in this leading global media event represents an important occasion to consolidate relations with many prestigious global and regional bodies and institutions, and build more of them, in a way that contributes to achieving the strategic communication goals of the office. We also consider the World Media Congress an international media platform that highlights the efficiency of the system.” National communication and the UAE’s leading position in the media sector, in parallel with the country’s leadership and global competitiveness in many sectors and other development indicators.” The Media Office won about 220 marketing and creative awards in the most important marketing and creative festivals, including the award for the best innovative media campaign for the year 2022, within New York Advertising and Marketing Festival (AME) Awards, and first place regionally and fourth place globally, in the Global Effie Awards 2022. The World Media Congress, which is organized by Capital Events Company, a subsidiary of the ADNEC Group, in a strategic partnership with “WAM”, constitutes an ideal platform that allows companies to communicate With a global elite of thought leaders in the sector, to learn about the latest trends, and to enhance joint cooperation to crystallize new and innovative ideas, as it includes a conference and exhibition specialized in the media sector that gives participants the opportunity to learn about the latest trends and challenges in the sector. The World Media Congress Exhibition also provides an opportunity for the most prominent… International and local brands to reveal the latest technologies, products and services in the media sector, while the conference hosts international media leaders to discuss the latest topics and trends in the sector.