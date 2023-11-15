The LBX compact SUV from the Lexus garage will have a new Ambassador, who remained unknown for several weeks: the beautiful, or rather beautiful, actress from Catania Miriam Leone. To the sound of Everyday Extraordinary, she will be the representative and official face of the new Lexus Breakthrough Crossover, a car that represents a true revolution for the brand, which aims to win the hearts of a new audience.

Lexus Italy

“Miriam Leone is a modern icon, a symbol of strength and determination: a woman and a professional capable of perfectly representing the vision and values ​​we pursue at Lexus,” says Paolo Moroni, Director of Lexus Italy. “We are thrilled to have her by our side for this exciting chapter and are confident that her energy and talent will take our ‘Experience Amazing’ philosophy to new heights.”

The car …

LBX is Lexus’ first full hybrid compact model. 4.20 meters long, it was specially designed for European customers using the variant of the GA-B global platform dedicated to compact cars. The car is equipped with a latest generation hybrid system powered by a new bipolar nickel-metal hydride battery, with a 136 HP 1500 three-cylinder engine, combined with a newly developed automatic gearbox. Production will begin at the end of 2023 and the first cars will be delivered starting from February 2024. Italy will present the LBX with the Original Edition limited series, which can be booked online. Prices start from 38,000 euros.

So the actress from Catania…

“I am honored and excited to be the face of the new LBX, a car that reflects my adventurous spirit and my passion for the exceptional, always and in every detail,” replies Miriam Leone. “LBX is the perfect car for those who wish to stand out through style and concreteness, elements that also characterize my professional path and my personal choices. I find in LBX – and also in Lexus as a brand – a strong affinity: the desire to live and give unique emotions every day, without ever losing sight of the uniqueness and centrality of people in everything we do. I can’t wait to take part in this new adventure to discover the extraordinary, every day.”