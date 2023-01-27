The UAE strongly condemned the terrorist attack that took place near a synagogue in Jerusalem, which resulted in the death and injury of a number of people.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability and contrary to human values and principles.
The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the Israeli government and its friendly people, and its sympathy to the families of the victims as a result of this heinous crime, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.
