Almost two out of ten young people from Murcia between the ages of 18 and 24 have put up their books without training that allows them to face the world of work in conditions. The latest data on early school leaving published this Friday by the Ministry of Education have once again brought out the colors of the Region, with the worst record in Spain, even lower than those of Ceuta and Melilla.

The young people of the Region once again lead the Spanish rate of early educational abandonment, which in 2022 has skyrocketed by one and a half points, reaching the worst record in the country and widening the gap with the national average by five points, which , although it rises slightly, it remains at 13.9%, well below the Region. The early educational dropout rate refers to the percentage of boys between the ages of 18 and 24 who have not completed second stage Secondary Education (Bachillerato or higher FP) and do not follow any type of training.

The results of the girls are much better, and they are ten points ahead of their male partners.



The Region worsens its results for the first time in a decade, after consecutive improvements that had managed to remove the specter of the low qualification of young people from Murcia.

The poor results may be partly due to the ‘post-pandemic effect’. The health crisis managed to retain Murcian students by training in the classroom, given the lack of job expectations that do not require training. In fact, the students of the Region achieved in 2021 the lowest rate of early educational abandonment since records exist, 17.3%, and although it was still far from the Spanish average, distances were shortened. A ‘mirage’, once the pandemic has been overcome, which abruptly breaks the good trend of recent years. In 2004, almost half of Murcians left school prematurely, 43% long, and 32.2% of Spaniards. Since then, the dropout rate has been falling (with slight increases in one year) to 17.3% in 2021, which is already behind the poor results of 2022. The percentage of young people who have thrown in the towel in the Region reaches, according to the latest EPA survey, 18.7%, one and a half points more than last year and five more than the national average, which stands at 13.9%. In Spain, in 2022, educational dropout has increased by 0.6%, also breaking the progress of the last courses.

The Mediterranean regions, with more job opportunities without training, have the most negative results



The tendency of Murcians to drop their studies is shared by the Mediterranean regions (the Balearic Islands, Catalonia and the Valencian Community are the three autonomies that follow the Region with the worst records). A coincidence that is explained by the job opportunities that do not require training (in hospitality, agriculture and construction) offered by these autonomies. In the Ministry of Education they agree with this thesis and emphasize that “the communities of the Mediterranean arc present similar characteristics both in the configuration of their population and in their productive structure”. Education valued this Friday the union of the Education and Employment competencies, “which responds precisely to the need to increase the employability of our young people through training and will undoubtedly be a priority line of action for the regional government in the short term.

The comparison of the rates by communities clearly outlines two areas: the north, with very positive results (the Basque Country and Navarra do not reach 6%), and the south, which presents records above 15%.

gender gap



The differences by gender are also significant: compared to 16.5% dropout among boys, women remain at an average of 11.2% in Spain. The differences are even more pronounced in the Region, where 23% of the boys have stopped studying after completing ESO and do not follow Baccalaureate or FP courses. The rate of girls who drop out is significantly lower, at 13%, ten points less than their male counterparts.

In 2022, early leaving of education and training in Spain stands at 13.9%, which means an increase of 0.6 percentage points compared to the previous year (13.3% in 2021). Comparing with the year 2012, a decade ago, when the dropout rate was 24.7%, there has been a drop of 10.8 points, having reduced the weight of the dropout group by 43.7%.

In 2022, the difference between the data for men (16.5%) and that for women (11.2%) continues to be very significant. By communities, it is also below the average of the EU 27 of 2021 (9.7%), Comunidad Foral de Navarra (5.7%) and Cantabria (8.9%), and very close Galicia (9, 9%) and Castilla y León (9.9%). Another seven communities are below 15% and another seven would remain between 15%. The worst result is from the Region of Murcia.

The students of the Region achieved in 2021 the lowest rate of early educational abandonment since records exist, 17.3%, and although they were still far from the Spanish average, distances were shortened and there was an improvement.

The early educational dropout rate in 2021 reached its lowest figure in Spain, 13.3% of young people between the ages of 18 and 24 who had not completed the second stage of Secondary Education (VET, Basic, or Baccalaureate) and did not They did not follow any kind of training. It was a decrease of 2.7 points from the previous year, equaling the largest drop since 2000 in percentage points and the largest as a percentage change.