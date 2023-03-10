In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability and contrary to human values ​​and principles.

The ministry expressed its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

The operation resulted in the death of the perpetrator and the wounding of five Israelis, one of whom was described as “hopeless”, when they were shot on Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv.

Hamas said in a statement that the 23-year-old Tel Aviv shooter was one of its members.