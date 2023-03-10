Russian attack | Prime Minister Sanna Marin went on a surprise visit to Kyiv – the photos were leaked to the public

The visit was not announced to the public in advance for security reasons.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) is in Kyiv today to meet the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Belarusian opposition media Nexta published pictures of Marin and Ukrainian President Zelensky after one in the afternoon.

In the morning, Marin went to lay flowers at the monument at Myhailivska square in the center of Kyiv.

Marin is visiting Kyiv at the invitation of Ukraine. The Prime Minister’s trip was not announced to the public in advance for security reasons.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a separate announcement today that Finland will provide Ukraine with a total of 29 million euros in humanitarian aid and development cooperation support.

At issue it is already the second time that Marin visits Ukraine during the war of Russian aggression. In May, in addition to Kyiv, Marin visited the ruins of Irpin and Butša.

Marin and Zelenskyi also met briefly at the EU summit in February.

“It is really important to have a face-to-face discussion about the situation in Ukraine. Ukraine needs both humanitarian and financial support, and above all, weapons and heavier armament,” Marin said at the time.