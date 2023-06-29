Shaaban Bilal (New York, Cairo)

During a dialogue session organized in cooperation with the Presidency of the Conference of the Parties (COP 28), the United Nations Development Program and UNICEF, the United Arab Emirates affirmed that children and youth are the ones driving change with their determination and dynamism, calling for their voices to be integrated into the United Nations discussions through an agenda climate action.

The country’s permanent mission to the United Nations said in a series of tweets that it posted on its official Twitter account: “The UAE, in partnership with the Presidency of the Conference of the Parties in the UAE COP28, the United Nations Development Program and UNICEF, organized a round table dialogue on the impact of climate change on young generations affected by conflict.” .

She added, “Ambassador Muhammad Abu Shihab opened the dialogue, which is part of a more comprehensive discussion, to be held before the start of the work of the Conference of the Parties in the UAE (COP28), and aims to ensure that the voices of children and youth are heard, with the fact that their participation is essential in any related efforts.”

The Permanent Mission of the State indicated that children and youth are not just victims of the effects of climate change, they are the ones leading the change with their determination and dynamism, calling for their voices to be integrated into the discussions through the climate action agenda.

And she added in another tweet: “One of the delegates of the International Youth Climate Program, launched by the Presidency of the Conference of the Parties in the UAE COP28, spoke to the audience,” noting that the program fully funds the participation of 100 young people, most of whom are from communities affected by the repercussions of climate change, conflicts and humanitarian crises, where they are Training them to ensure their involvement in the work of the conference.

Over the past years, the UAE has been able to achieve great progress towards leadership in environmental sustainability in the region and the world by diversifying energy sources, addressing environmental challenges, and taking many proactive measures and unique initiatives.

Experts specializing in the fields of environment and water praised the country’s plans and clear vision in investing in renewable energy, reducing carbon emissions, preserving water, biodiversity and waste management, noting that the UAE’s hosting of the Climate Conference (COP 28) will enhance this progress and provide an opportunity to transfer the UAE’s experience to the countries of the world.

Professor of Water Resources and international water expert Dr. Osama Salam believes that the UAE has set ambitious goals to achieve sustainability in all sectors, starting with investing in renewable energy, which aims to generate 50% of its energy from clean sources by 2050, and has invested in nuclear and solar energy such as Masdar City project to be one of the most sustainable urban developments in the world.

Salam told Al-Ittihad that the UAE is working to reduce carbon emissions through initiatives such as capturing and storing carbon, developing projects to harvest and store its emissions from industrial processes and power plants, and conserves water with innovative strategies that include the use of advanced desalination technologies, irrigation and recycling.

Biodiversity

The UAE is also working to preserve biodiversity by participating actively in protecting and preserving its ecosystems, according to Salam, who indicated that the UAE has established many protected areas to preserve biodiversity, as well as the gradual restoration of endangered species and the promotion of sustainable agricultural and fishing practices. .

The UAE participates strongly in forums and international cooperation to address global environmental challenges, and has organized events such as the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Development Week, which brings together global leaders, experts and innovators to discuss development and exchange knowledge and best practices.

Infrastructure

Salam explained that the UAE is active and successful in strengthening its infrastructure, and has adopted green building practices, including the use of environmentally friendly materials, energy-saving designs and waste management systems, and has comprehensive waste management systems to reduce waste and promote recycling, and has established recycling facilities and stations to convert waste into TAQA to efficiently manage and treat waste, in addition, it has adopted a circular economy approach.

The UAE is improving sustainable transportation options, investing in electric vehicle infrastructure, including charging stations, and encouraging them through incentives and initiatives, in addition to exploring other transportation solutions such as developing hyperloop technology.

According to experts, the UAE has also embraced the concept of a “green economy” and recognized the economic opportunities it offers, encourages innovation and entrepreneurship in the renewable energy and technology sectors, and sets strict environmental regulations and policies to ensure sustainable practices in all industries.

Environmental education and awareness

The UAE’s efforts to achieve sustainability extend to environmental education and awareness, as environmental education has been integrated into the national curriculum, and the government and various organizations are implementing awareness campaigns and initiatives to attract public participation in environmental conservation efforts.

The UAE is working to form partnerships and agreements with other countries and international organizations for cooperation in the field of environmental sustainability, and participates in global initiatives such as the Paris Agreement and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, and to strengthen partnerships between the public and private sectors to activate sustainable initiatives. The government works with private and research institutions and non-governmental organizations to develop and implementation of projects.