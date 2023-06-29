Torgal, who is a giant gray dog ​​for those who don’t know him, is driving dogs crazy in the real world. He is one of protagonist Clive’s companions in the game, and when players are not fighting wild monsters or evil knights, they have the option to pet him.

Clive will kneel and pet Torgal if players press X near it, and it’s this mechanic that’s causing such a stir among dogs in the real world. Reddit user Luthalis was the first to share his dog’s reaction. Posting a video on Reddit titled “Torgal it keeps making my dog ​​jealous,” Luthalis showed how his dog would get restless when he petted Torgal in the game.

“I’m taking care of my brother’s dog and he won’t let me pet his Torgaladded a Twitter user. “She goes crazy if I try. She hardly accepts that he is on the screen at the moment.

Another user shared a similar video, in which his dog runs across the room and jumps towards the television when Clive kneels down to pet him. Torgal on the screen.

“I would also be jealous of another dog with almost human intelligence and powers of Digimonsaid one user in the replies. “You against the dog they told you not to worry about,” said another.

caress Torgal It has been a very discussed topic in the community final fantasy 16, since only about 40% of users have achieved the trophy related to it. Although this requires five separate strokes, some players don’t understand why this trophy count isn’t higher.

“This is even worse than it sounds because the dog is with you throughout the game and can be petted at any time,” one user said in response to the aforementioned tweet. “Why not pet Torgal after each successful hunt? I’m watching my brothers dog and she won’t let me pet Torgal. She loses her mind if I try. She barely accepts him being on screen right now. pic.twitter.com/k4sqbGoSah —Alan (@LastGunslinger9) June 26, 2023

Editor’s note: I don’t have a dog, but maybe you should pet yours while you’re playing so he doesn’t get jealous of a bunch of polygons.