New York (Union)

During the meeting of the Group of Friends of Sustainable Energy, hosted by the Permanent Mission of Denmark to the United Nations, the UAE stressed the necessity of tripling renewable energy capacity and doubling energy efficiency as approved in the “UAE Agreement,” while ensuring that the countries of the Global South and emerging markets possess the resources necessary for the effective transition to renewable energy, in addition to activating the outcomes of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) and directing commitments towards the transition to clean energy.

The United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), in addition to the European Union, in Expo City Dubai, ratified the historic “UAE Agreement” on climate, which included reference for the first time to a transition to an energy system free of traditional fuel sources whose emissions are not mitigated. To enable the world to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

The conference succeeded in approving the Global Pledge for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency, which aims to increase the production capacity of renewable energy three times to no less than 11 thousand gigawatts, and double the annual rate of increase in energy efficiency to reach more than 4% by 2030, and was supported by 130 countries.

During the year 2023, the UAE continued its journey to support and empower sisterly and friendly countries in the field of clean energy, in line with its approach and pioneering role in enhancing efforts to confront the repercussions of climate change around the world.

Last September, the UAE announced a financing initiative worth 16.5 billion dirhams to enhance the capabilities of a number of African countries in the field of clean energy by establishing, developing and operating a wide range of programs and projects to generate energy from the sun and wind, and other clean energy solutions.

The initiative falls under the umbrella of “Union 7”, a development program launched by the UAE during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week in 2022 with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and aims to provide 100 million individuals across the African continent with clean electricity by 2035, which gives it additional importance in relation to the number of beneficiaries. Of which.

The “UAE Agreement” came after a year of broad diplomatic engagements based on inclusiveness, and two weeks of intense negotiations, and is in line with the goal of the COP28 presidency, which is to provide an ambitious, effective, and tangible response to the results of the global stocktake to evaluate progress in achieving the Paris goals.