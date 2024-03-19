During the closing of the day this Tuesday, the price of the dollar in Mexico registered a recovery in its value, after more than a week losing strength against the Mexican currency, this day, the greenback recovers before Mexican peso.

The greenback registers a significant increase in its value against the Mexican peso, positioning itself at $16.7862 Mexican pesoswhile the purchase is located at $16.4362 pesos and the sale of the US currency is appreciated at $17.1361 pesos.

Price of the dollar in banks this TUESDAY, March 19:

Affirm: Purchase of the dollar $15.90 pesos. Sale of the dollar $17.30 pesos.

Azteca Bank: Purchase of the dollar $15.95 pesos. Sale of the dollar $17.36 pesos.

Banorte: Purchase of the dollar $15.70 pesos. Sale of the dollar $17.10 pesos.

BBVA Bancomer: Purchase of the dollar $15.94 pesos. Sale of the dollar $17.10 pesos

Citibanamex: Purchase of the dollar $16.33 pesos. Sale of the dollar $17.26 pesos.

Inbursa: Dollar purchase $16.50. Sale of the dollar $18.00 pesos.

It is important to remember that low levels in dollar price They are related to the analysis made by investors who are waiting for some economic data from the United States, as well as for the Fed to announce signals about cuts in Interest Rates in the neighboring country.

He dollar price is an economic indicator key that influences multiple aspects of the economy both globally and locally. Investors, companies and citizens must be attentive to the movements of the dollar and its possible implications to make informed decisions in the financial and commercial sphere.