Mohamed Abdel Samie

The United Arab Emirates and the sister Kingdom of Bahrain unite one Gulf Arab identity, as they belong to the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, and they draw from almost the same cultural heritage; Therefore, everything that is based on this from the vision of the wise leaderships in the two brotherly countries definitely reflects this harmony and common understanding of a cultural and social project that the two countries are working to confirm through joint action and effective and continuous cultural exchange.

Fraternal partnership

The regional and international circumstances and fundamental changes that occurred in the world showed the strength of this well-founded relationship. Awareness, cooperation, solidarity, deepening coordination and strengthening partnership all confirmed that the single geography and the authentic cultural bonds and ancient heritage between them is the beginning and the basis of all progress and the element of success for every cooperation or cultural protocol. So many and clear and need no explanation.

Cooperation between the two countries flows comfortably in the channels of cultural excellence that they achieve, and the blessing and support of each party for what the other achieves, whether in the ceremonies for the title of Capital of Arab Culture won by Sharjah and Manama or other coronation ceremonies, or in book signings and the strong presence of Bahraini writers on the podium. Emirati book exhibitions, or the active presence of Emirati writers and artists in Bahrain, or vice versa, through the window of heritage and its originality, always feeling the same position and working together for the benefit of the two peoples, the Arab and Islamic nation, and humanity in general.

heritage extension

The UAE and Bahrain share the subject of heritage to a large extent, through the cultural depth of the Arab Gulf region in the forms and tools of traditional lyrical or musical cultural expression, or in handicrafts and human products that represented a similar lifestyle and culture for a region of one nature, as well as in recording sites and heritage elements on a map. Global research, and in the classifications of major international organizations working in this field such as UNESCO or in cultural coexistence with countries and continents had a clear impact in terms of human openness to the African and Asian spaces, so that memorandums of cultural cooperation between Emirati and Bahraini cultural institutions come as a natural act, the foundations of a fertile ground and a strong foundation For a mutual fraternal feeling, and a political, economic and cultural vision through fifty-one years of strategic partnership between the two countries.

Diversity and coexistence

The common cultural discourse between the UAE and Bahrain stems from the same problem in each country’s promotion of the issue of cultural diversity and religious coexistence on its soil, and the confident vision of the subject of cultural expression and its investment to be a factor of success and artistic and intellectual richness within the state’s unifying national identity. Therefore, openness was easier and more motivating as two inspiring Arab models. culturally in the region.

Read the Pearling Path

And at the level of integration of the cultural environments in the two brotherly countries, today we are re-reading the identity of man, all this mixing in his relationship with the sea and his association with it, in a wonderful path that was reflected in the well-known cultural performance arts, in the festive and occasional dances, and in reading the Pearling Path and its wonderful psychological impact on the Emirati man. And Bahraini, this wonderful path that the Gulf drama carries in general in relation to the sea, travel, movement, acquiring its qualities, telling stories and tales about it, and deriving songs and songs from it, especially when the winds of nostalgia blow on diving trips and enduring adversity, and of course blow with them cultural creativity of the spectrum of the population by virtue of this interaction Humanity across the sea as a strong window for work, trade and travel, and therefore the social structure is already based on the general atmosphere and the same social characteristics, and all of this contributed greatly to the active presence of the Bahraini and Emirati intellectuals in the cultural and heritage event between them in a distinct way.

shared memory

The nature of ceremonial expression on holidays and social occasions is certainly consistent and embodied in the authenticity of the heritage. Bahrain has a popular memory shared with the Emirates in wedding ceremonies and the methods of using tambourines, drums, songs and the dialect, which is a strong factor of authenticity, as a heritage expression spoken in popular and Nabataean poetry and the arts and songs of the Nahmans and sailors. Therefore, folk dance, the lute and the rebab are all common tools between the artists of the two countries.

creative environment

The Emirati and Bahraini drama carried the marine creative environment and strengthened it in preserving the heritage and showing it globally. Just as the UAE Cultural Foundation is concerned with preserving the heritage, codifying it, taking care of its origins and branches, and taking the initiative to register it on the World Heritage List, the Bahraini festivals are also active incubators in music, theater and singing. Bahrain hastened to register the Pearling Path site on the UNESCO World Heritage List as an important site. On the other hand, the Al-Ayyala troupe, for example, was registered by the United Arab Emirates with UNESCO as an active heritage.

joint work

Studies are active in Bahrain to trace the influence and sources of singing groups, especially what was of African origins in singing and music, and Islamic architecture, buildings, museums and heritage houses were also famous in the Emirates and Bahrain, and there are many examples of this, as in the Bahrain Museum and its rich holdings and exhibits in the elements of burials, Dilmun and eras Islam and what pertains to customs, traditions, trade, traditional crafts, documents and manuscripts, as well as the Postal Museum. The same naturally flourishes on the land of the Emirates in numerous museums, forts and castles that the country has traditionally preserved, as part of joint work and cooperation in preserving and protecting heritage, enhancing its role and caring for all its elements.

historical relationship

In the UAE and Bahrain’s celebration of their respective national days, the fraternal and historical relationship that was strengthened by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and the late Sheikh Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa, may God rest his soul, is confirmed. the two brotherly countries.

Premium suite

Bahrain participated in the important international event in the UAE “Expo 2020” with a distinguished pavilion, as part of the artistic and heritage celebrations in celebration of the fiftieth Bahraini National Day. The book “The Bahraini-Emirati Strategic Partnership” during the fifty years between the two countries was also launched at the exhibition, and cultural cooperation between the Emirates was active. And Bahrain on more than one side. A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Sheikh Ibrahim bin Mohammed Al Khalifa Center for Culture and Research in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Ministry of Culture in the UAE, to celebrate the centenary of Sheikh Zayed, and the Bahraini city of Muharraq as the capital of Islamic culture. With the aim of supporting a number of heritage houses in Bahrain. The King Hamad Chair for Interfaith Dialogue and Peaceful Coexistence was also inaugurated in Bahrain at Sapienza University, due to Bahrain’s openness to the world on the issue of tolerance and coexistence between different cultures, which is pursued and supported by the UAE within the policies of tolerance and coexistence and the promotion of cultural diversity.

Heritage promotion

The Bahraini Folklore Magazine embraces Emirati, Gulf and Arab creativity active in promoting and caring for heritage, just as the UAE has taken the initiative to support ancient heritage houses in the Bahraini city of Muharraq within the framework of joint cultural cooperation, in addition to the presence of Bahrain represented by the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities at the World Creative Economy Conference that was held in Dubai.

Book fairs

Book fairs in both Abu Dhabi and Sharjah witness an active Bahraini presence in each session, rich in publications, books and rich literature. Thus, the Emirati-Bahraini cultural work is based on a common vision and a permanent ambition towards building thought, community awareness, and civilizational pride for the role of the two countries in the path of comprehensive Arab Gulf development in the paths of progress and global development.