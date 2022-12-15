Abu Dhabi (Etihad, WAM)

Today, the UAE is participating in the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain’s celebrations of its 51st National Day, which falls on December 16 of each year, amid official and popular celebration and participation that reflects the level of fraternal relations and the well-established strategic partnership between the two countries and the two brotherly peoples.

The two countries have historical relations that extend their roots for decades, helped in their growth and development by the constants and common visions that bring together the two brotherly countries, the relations whose specificity stems from the bonds of kinship, common history and distinguished fraternal relations between their two leaderships represented by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God preserve him. God, and His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the sister Kingdom of Bahrain.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, said via Twitter: “We congratulate the Kingdom of Bahrain’s leadership and people on their National Day. We congratulate them on the anniversary of King Hamad bin Isa assuming the reins of power. They have prosperity, stability, and a path of glory and glory.. May God protect Bahrain…and protect the people and leadership of this brotherly, close and beloved country.

The UAE is witnessing a series of special activities and offers, including decorating a number of the most prominent landmarks, institutions, sites of the country and the main shopping centers with the Bahraini flag, and banners of congratulations that adorn the digital indicative signs on the main roads, as well as a special seal for the passports of Bahraini citizens coming to the country through the various airports and ports.