New York (Union)

The United Arab Emirates stressed the vitality and centrality of global energy security for all, and the importance of protecting energy infrastructure worldwide, considering that sabotage acts against cross-border infrastructure represent a threat to the entire international community.

Yesterday, the UAE condemned, in the strongest terms, in a statement delivered by Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh, the country’s permanent representative to the United Nations, in a session before the Security Council, on threats to international peace and security, the acts of sabotage that took place in September against the “Nord Stream” lines for the transportation of natural gas. From Russia to Europe, stressing that they are criminal acts that threaten the safety of global energy.

The ambassador said, “Sabotage acts against cross-border infrastructure represent a threat to the entire international community, and the principles of sovereignty and international cooperation, which are central when dealing with global energy security threats.”

Her Excellency the Ambassador acknowledged the importance of the ongoing national investigations by Denmark, Germany and Sweden, stressing the need for the national authorities to conduct their accurate investigations and achieve transparency by sharing the results with the relevant parties.

She added: “Global energy security needs the cooperation of sovereign states, stressing the necessity of cooperation and sharing of information during investigations, and for this reason we have been encouraged by Denmark’s call to recover some things related to acts of sabotage,” wishing for more cooperation between the countries conducting the investigation and other parties. which will develop in the future.

And she continued, “While the national investigations continue, we continually appeal to the collaborative efforts that began in the previous period, with a date of completion of the investigation and a commitment to deal with this matter.”

The UN Security Council had rejected a draft resolution prepared by Russia and China to launch an international investigation into the Nord Stream bombing.

The draft resolution was supported by 3 countries, no one voted against it, and 12 countries abstained from voting.

The text of the draft resolution proposes assigning the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, to establish an independent international commission “to conduct a comprehensive, transparent and impartial investigation into all aspects of the sabotage of the “Nord Stream-1” and “Nord Stream-2” pipelines, including identifying the perpetrators and entities. The sponsor and organizers of acts of sabotage and their accomplices ».