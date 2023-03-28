Hala Al Khayyat (Abu Dhabi)

The Emirates Red Crescent Authority has identified 7 locations in the city of Abu Dhabi and its suburbs to distribute “breaking the fast” meals, in a move aimed at reducing the phenomenon of reckless driving as the hour of Iftar approaches.

Salem Sultan Al Suwaidi, Director of the Abu Dhabi Center, explained that the Emirates Red Crescent Authority is implementing the “breaking the fast” initiative as part of its humanitarian initiatives during the month of Ramadan to achieve a set of positive effects, especially on the roads, as the initiative leads to giving comfort to vehicle drivers and keeping them away from speed and haste on the way to catch a meal. the breakfast.

He said in a statement to Al-Ittihad: The Abu Dhabi Center will distribute 200,000 meals to break the fast during the holy month through 7 distribution sites in Abu Dhabi and its suburbs.

Al-Suwaidi thanked the volunteers and the authority’s employees who contribute to the distribution of “breaking the fast” meals.

The “breaking the fast” meal is a light meal consisting of water, dates and maamoul. It aims to break the fast of travelers and individuals until they reach their destination, thus limiting the phenomenon of reckless driving as the hour of Iftar approaches and the consequent dangers that threaten road users, in addition to congratulating those who are fasting on the holy month. .

The “breaking the fast” initiative contributes to strengthening community cohesion among the segments of society, and reflects feelings of familiarity, love and interdependence among all.

Since the beginning of the holy month, volunteers, young men, girls and children, have been distributing Ramadan “breaking the fast” meals at petrol stations and traffic light intersections, at a daily rate of 6,500 meals, and it is intended that 200,000 meals be distributed during the holy month.

The activities of the “Ramadan… Continuous Giving” campaign for this year aim to strengthen the bridges of communication with the giving society of the country, and to strengthen the areas of partnership with all its sectors, to support the charitable efforts of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, which are expanding at home and abroad, and to achieve its aspirations to expand the umbrella of beneficiaries of its services, and to become pioneers. Broader fields of giving, providing greater care for the vulnerable segments, people in need and needy families, making a quantum leap in their programs, moving them to a more effective way in improving life, and reducing the severity of suffering.