Dubai (Etihad)

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection celebrates the International Day for Organ Donation, which falls on August 13 of each year, by highlighting what the country has achieved in organizing the transfer, transplantation, preservation and development of human organs and tissues. The decision was issued to establish the National Center for Regulating Transplantation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissue. In the year 2020, within the structure of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection with the aim of supporting the health system in the country, where this decision contributed to the promotion of medical and social care for organ donation and transplantation in accordance with international quality standards and ethics of medical practice.

The establishment of the center is integrated with the National Organ Transplant Program, which provides the opportunity for every resident of the United Arab Emirates over the age of 21 to express their desire to donate their organs after brain death. The program has helped many patients and gave them a new hope in life, in addition to the positive impact that It leaves it on the life of the donor and the recipient alike.

Dr. Muhammad Salim Al Olama, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, stressed the importance of continuing efforts in the field of transferring and transplanting human organs and tissues and providing health services and modern technologies for patients who need an organ or human tissue transplant, pointing out that the UAE has the best capabilities and capabilities that enhance the success of the program. Organ donation, in terms of medical personnel, health facilities, technological infrastructure, and international partnerships with the most prestigious institutions specialized in the field of organ transplantation and transfer.

In turn, Ahmed Al-Dashti, Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector at the Ministry of Health and Prevention, stressed that the efforts of the UAE to develop and organize organ transplants and transfers support its excellence in treatment programs, and contribute to strengthening and integrating its health system, which is taking advanced and innovative steps in the field of health and medical practices in accordance with To the best international quality standards, pointing to the important effects of organ donation by contributing to the consolidation of family stability and societal cohesion, as well as promoting the values ​​of solidarity and giving among members of the same society.