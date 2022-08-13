One person has died and another 40 have been injured of varying degrees this morning during the celebration of the Medusa Festival in Cullera (Valencia) after the fall of various structures and parts of the main stage and the entrance to the venue due to strong gusts of wind, as reported by Emergencies 112. The deceased is a 22-year-old man who has been hit by part of the stage. Among the injured there are at least 3 with serious polytrauma and another 14 people with minor bruises. The organization has decided, at noon this Saturday, to definitively cancel the festival, according to its sources. In fact, many young people have already begun to leave the facilities. The Generalitat, through 112, has set up an information telephone number for relatives and those affected by the incident: it is 900 365 112.

The mayor of Cullera, Jordi Mayor, has affirmed that the organization had all the permits and all the administrative guarantees required by law. In any case, the Civil Guard has opened an investigation to determine the circumstances in which the structures fell. At the moment, he has already carried out an ocular inspection. In addition, the City Council has decreed two days of official mourning and has suspended all institutional activities.

More information

The festival had issued a statement stating that security has always been an “absolute priority for us”. “We believe that all of you who know us know that the main thing is to protect all of you in each of our events,” he points out in the letter that also explains that the forecasts are that adverse weather conditions continue. “It is a day of mourning. And respect for those affected. We want to accompany you in the duel. And they will have us for everything they need. His unbearable suffering we also make ours. Once again, we express our deep and sincere condolences”, indicates the organization.

The eviction of the nearly 50,000 people who were on the premises at the time of the incident took place in just 40 minutes, according to the Civil Guard. Sueca’s chief captain, José Vicente Ruiz García, has assured that the emergency exits were open.

What affects the most is what happens closest. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

Sources from the Ministry of Health have reported that a total of 32 people have been treated in the hospitals of Gandia, Alzira, La Fe and Clínico, the latter two in the Valencian capital. Of these, three remain hospitalized, one of them with a reserved prognosis with a spinal fracture and two, aged 19 and 20, for other fractures. The rest have already been discharged.

The Medusa Festival, which expected to gather some 320,000 people until Monday, began its official electronic music program on Friday. During the afternoon, the organization already suspended the use of pyrotechnics that it had planned due to the general prohibition of its use in any space where it could cause fires, due to the intense heat that was expected.

The events occurred around four in the morning, when strong gusts of wind caused several structures to fall, including the large sign at the main entrance, and parts of the stages, some of which fell onto the public. Some of the attendees have described feeling like a “sandstorm”, “burning air” or “like black smoke”, and seeing various structures fall on people.

According to the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), during this morning there have been “warm blowouts” with very strong gusts of wind that can exceed 80 kilometers per hour and sudden rises in temperature. The agency has reported this Saturday morning that “violent phenomena with very strong gusts of wind or blowouts” such as those recorded last night can be repeated during the day. In any case, the Aemet has also explained that in cases such as those of this morning, “the place that will be affected and time cannot be predicted exactly, but it can be pointed out, which is not a little, susceptible areas so that produce these phenomena.

The president of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, has sent his condolences to the family and friends of the deceased man, and has lamented the “terrible accident” that, as he has written on his Twitter account, “it shocks us all”. Likewise, Puig has indicated that he is following “carefully” the evolution of the wounded. The mayor of the town, Jordi Mayor, has been “desolate” and has sent his condolences to the relatives of the victim.