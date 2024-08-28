Latest Liga MX A2024 transfer news: Ounas, Antuna, Manyoma, Viñas, Lara, Gil, ‘Piojo’, Vegas and more https://t.co/EoCDT74Fnb — Mauricio Gasca (@Melocrab) August 28, 2024

The right-back’s departure probably comes as no surprise, as he has been linked with other teams for some time now, such as Saints Laguna and Lionbut in the end, he would play with the Rayos. At the same time, it should be remembered that the blue-cream youth player had already lost sight of the blue-creams, since he was normally seen on the bench and for a while he was not even called up as he was below his usual level, so it is expected that he will regain his best version during his time in Aguascalientes.

🚨[EXCLUSIVO] Emilio Lara leaves America and goes to Necaxa. Details here. ⤵️https://t.co/NLZsYfGOHd pic.twitter.com/v2KVTIg1gX — Cesar Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) August 27, 2024

Since his debut with the America under the command of the Argentine Fernando Ortizthe central defender also became an unmovable starter, winning the position at the time Miguel Layunthen with the arrival of the Brazilian André Jardinekept going through good passages until it suddenly stagnated and although Kevin Alvarez He was injured, it was preferred to enable Israel Reyes in its position.