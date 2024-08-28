This week the Stove Football of the Liga MX It started with a lot of information, as relevant news has been released, such as the interest of Flamengo from Brazil by Roberto Alvaradothe transfer of Uriel Antuna to Tigersthe alleged interest of the Villarreal from Spain by Alexis Vegaamong many other news, but the two-time champion is also giving something to talk about.
It is about Emilio Larawho will no longer wear the jersey of Americaafter having been a two-time champion, he is leaving for the Necaxaon a one-year loan operation with an option to buy, as revealed by different sources, although he must first pass the corresponding medical examinations to subsequently sign and be officially announced.
The right-back’s departure probably comes as no surprise, as he has been linked with other teams for some time now, such as Saints Laguna and Lionbut in the end, he would play with the Rayos. At the same time, it should be remembered that the blue-cream youth player had already lost sight of the blue-creams, since he was normally seen on the bench and for a while he was not even called up as he was below his usual level, so it is expected that he will regain his best version during his time in Aguascalientes.
In this way, the capital team’s defense loses one more piece, since it should be noted that the Chilean Igor Lichnovsky suffered a rupture of the cruciate ligament in his knee that will keep him out of the entire championship, while the Uruguayan Sebastian Caceres He is under observation after a strong head clash he had at the weekend, not forgetting that Luis Fuentes did not renew and Kevin Alvarez He remains in rehabilitation and the date of his return is drawing ever closer.
Since his debut with the America under the command of the Argentine Fernando Ortizthe central defender also became an unmovable starter, winning the position at the time Miguel Layunthen with the arrival of the Brazilian André Jardinekept going through good passages until it suddenly stagnated and although Kevin Alvarez He was injured, it was preferred to enable Israel Reyes in its position.
