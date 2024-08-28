The British Daniel Evans defeated Russian Karen Khachanov on Tuesday in the longest match in the history of the US Open, which lasted five hours and 35 minutes.

Evans, ranked 184 in the ATP, ended up prevailing against Khachanov (22nd) by 6-7 (6/8), 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (7/4), 4-6 and 6-4 in this first round duel of the Grand Slam of New York.

Daniel Evans. Photo:Getty Images via AFP Share

On his X account, the ATP congratulated the Briton on his victory “in the longest match in US Open history.”

Evans, 34, was trailing 0-4 in the final set and despite fatigue managed to turn the score around by winning the last six games of this marathon match.

The previous US Open record dates back to 1992, when Swede Stefan Edberg beat American Michael Chang in the semi-finals in five hours and 26 minutes.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner They played another historic quarter-final match in 2022 that lasted 5 hours and 15 minutes and ended around three in the morning with a victory for the Spaniard.

The longest Grand Slam match in history was played at Wimbledon in 2010 between Frenchman Nicolas Mahut and American John Isner, with Isner winning in 11 hours and 5 minutes with a score of 70-68 in the fifth and final set.

