Blue Cross is experiencing difficult moments in the Clausura 2023. The team led by Raul Gutierrez It does not advance and continues without winning so far in the contest.
The celestials are in the penultimate position of the tournament with only one point and below Mazatlán, which is the bottom. Likewise, the reinforcements have not performed as expected, and there are two players who were not requested by ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez.
According to information from the journalist David Medranoin his column for Record on February 5, explained that the Mexican helmsman never asked Ramiro Carrera and Augusto Lottielements that were incorporated into the pre-season work and that were hired on the recommendation of people from the Basic Forces.
“Raúl ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez found out that Cruz Azul had hired Ramiro Carrera and Augusto Lotti, a situation about which the coach was not consulted, since it was a recommendation from people from the Basic Forces to the president himself, with the argument that that they were very good players at a very cheap price and that is why the two Argentines were hired”, wrote.
Likewise, it should be noted that Raúl Gutiérrez requested a striker to replace Iván Morales, however, he was not listened to and they ignored the request.
So far, midfielder Augusto Lotti has played 103 minutes; while the attacker Ramiro Carrera has 44 minutes, both still do not make a difference and have not scored goals.
