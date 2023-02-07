He Manchester City is experiencing great internal tension due to the complaints filed by the Premier Leaguewhich could have serious consequences for the team led by Pep Guardiola. According to sources close to the Catalan coach, he would be willing to give up Erling Haaland in exchange for Harry Kane.

Despite Erling Haaland is breaking records and keeping the championship title hopes alive Premier League in it Manchester Cityhis style of play does not align with the philosophy of Pep Guardiola and his tactical system.

On the contrary, Harry Kane it’s a Forward that the Catalan coach has admired for his skills and that in the past he has been close to acquiring for a large sum of money.

We recommend you read

Although the current situation may make guardiola run out of either of the two forwards in the medium term, it is known by his circle that he prefers to have Harry Kane in it Manchester City before to Erling Haaland in it real Madrid.