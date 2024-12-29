The archbishop of Madrid and vice president of the Spanish Episcopal Conference, Jose Cobohas shown himself willing to “dialogue” about the resignification of the Valley of the Fallen, saving two “inviolable” lines: thebasilica and the monastic community.

“By saving those two points, we can dialogue,” Cobo said this Thursday, in an interview with Europa Press, while advocating that this dialogue between all the parties involved – Holy See, Government, Benedictines – be established ” with calm” and “without ideologizations.”

On behalf of the Archbishopric of Madrid, although it has pointed out that Its jurisdiction is “very limited”has assured that his position is one of “dialogue” marking those two ‘red lines’.

«Right now our position is one of dialogue, understanding what the Government wants to do, but understanding that there is a possibility for us to dialogue so that in this entire project that we want to carry out of resignification, we understand that there are some lines that are very necessary and that would also break the story a little. I believe that it is inviolable that there is a basilica there. That is not Madrid’s power to decide, that is an agreement that has existed for years. Good, That there is a basilica, I think that is inviolable. Also the decision that there be a monastic community there so that he could pray for peace,” explained Cobo.









«You have to look at history, you have to learn from it, you have to embrace it too»

Thus, he specified that “by saving those two points” they can “dialogue.” «I believe that we can dialogue because we have not invented history, we have to look at history, we have to learn from it, we must embrace it tooand I think that’s where we are. Our position is one of dialogue,” the archbishop insisted.

In any case, he has pointed out that its jurisdiction is “very limited”, it is a “pastoral” jurisdiction, and it does not enter into the Church-State agreements nor into “the will of a State that one day wants there to be a basilica there.”

For this reason, he considers that all the actors involved must “sit down and talk” with “calmness” and without “tensions” or “ideologizations.”

«In this project that exists, I believe that we should not look for tensions, nor should we look for ideologizations. Of course the Church, which We are not going to be there, it is at the dawn of ideology. Nor do we try to create ideological movements that we can join,” he stressed.

Instead, he has stated that they are going to be “defending” what they have to defend: “Pastoral care, a center of peace, that is our thing, that there be a place where the Eucharist is celebrated, and that there be a community to pray for peace, that is what the State wanted from the beginning.