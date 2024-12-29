There are a good handful of famous quotes from Belén Esteban, a letting go machine immortal phrases for one reason or another, and one of them is that of «for my daughter I kill». The girl in question is Andrea Janeiro Esteban, formerly Andreíta, and her proud mother has now revealed how she once gave up a fortune to participate in ‘Survivors‘. It’s not something that happens every day.

Belén Esteban is in over her head with her daughter. Always, but more so now, when you have seen how it has grown and evolved a personality you like. Andrea is not a regular in the media, far from it, and has always fled from its exposure. His mother has also encouraged and applauded him, showing that it is not that difficult to separate work from family and that if you want, you can do it.

Currently, Belén Esteban has recovered much of the media prominence of yesteryear and is spread in spaces of all conditions. Thus, she has been the protagonist of the latest episode of the podcast ‘Nude Project‘, by Bruno Casanovas and Álex Benlloch, where he has shown signs of his ribald loquacity and has starred a handful of notable moments. With his usual sincerity, without filters.

«The only one who is not on television is her»

His daughter occupied a prominent moment in his speech when talking about what his own activity is. Belén Esteban has acknowledged that she began to sell her life because «I needed money», but now she cannot feel happier about her daughter’s growth, so far away from the exhibition. «I have sold my life, but the only one who is not on television is her. The daughters of the others are all there (…) She was very clear, she wants to be on her own, not for her parents,” she said to general applause.









The daughter of Belén Esteban and Jesulín de Ubrique has resided in the United States for several years, specifically in Los Angeleswhere he works as community manager for a private company. But he might as well have chosen another life.

Belén Esteban has told for the first time that moment in which her daughter was offered a real fortune to participate in ‘Survivors’. «That fills me with pride. For a young girl to call you and Giving you 30,000 or 40,000 euros a week is very tempting», he said.

But the thing has not stopped there and Belén has also referred with admiration to Miguel Marcos, her husbandwho has also given up juicy offers to earn easy money. “May they give you the same or you can sell your life… I could have done it,” explained Belén Esteban, referring to how her husband, an ambulance driver, refused to pose in the report of her own wedding. «That fills me with pride», commented the television collaborator and businesswoman.

A good year for Belén Esteban

Belén Esteban is going through a magnificent moment both professionally and personally. He is back in all the salsa and his business is apparently going well. Additionally, this Christmas he welcomed his daughter’s early return home to enjoy a very special holiday. «I have all of mine at home. I wish other people could enjoy it like I did. You don’t know what you’re missing. But, I wish you a Merry Christmas,” he said.

Professionally, Belén Esteban will host the premiere of ‘Ni que fuerámos shh’ in 2024, a program that has brought both her and her colleagues back to the foreground after the closing of ‘Sálvame’, along with her interventions in other programs. Meanwhile, he travels to California every time he can to see his daughter. «Every time I go I like it more, I already know it», he summarized.