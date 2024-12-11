Barça returns to the Champions League with another big game. Not only because it is a face to face between the third (Barça) and the fourth (Dormund) of the maximum European competition, but because of the potential of the rival and the scenario. And Signal Iduna Park is one of the hottest fields in the championship. An ideal setting for the Barça team. Here are my keys for this great match:

1.- REPEAT ELEVEN?:

The changes that Hansi Flick made against Betis of the most structural players despite not having a favorable result suggest that, most likely, the team for tonight will respond to the typical eleven. The starting defense will combine with a midfield formed by Casadó, Pedri and Olmo in a line in which the current versions of the other midfielders (Gavi, De Jong or Fermín) do not offer the tactical ingredients that the German coach is looking for. Above, the trident is immovable. But the fact of coming from some more than discreet games and the prediction that it will be a long game, opens up a small possibility for Flick to save Dani Olmo for the final part of the game. In that case, Gavi or Fermín would be the ones who would best fit the position. Everything indicates that he will repeat the eleven but let’s not rule out this surprise move.

2.- THE BALL OUT:

One of the points for immediate improvement from the match against Betis was Barça’s difficulties in starting the game from behind. The rivals floated to the sides, to the goalkeeper and focused on closing the interior connections. A priori, a team that is energetic in jumping under pressure like Dortmund, can do well for the Barça team to identify the best free man, but it is necessary that they implement exit mechanisms quickly and that Iñaki Peña dares more to make passes, so that it is he and not the center backs who finds the released player.

Tactical image of Dortmund – Barça Alex Delmas

3.- TRANSITIONS AND TURNS:

Dortmund is a team that causes very disorderly matches. Both by system (4-2-3-1) and by his way of playing, he stretches out a lot between his lines and ends up causing the same thing in almost all rivals. He has 16 goals in the competition (second top scorer behind Barça) but has also conceded six goals. They are top in the Champions League but are sixth in the Bundesliga. Barça will have to try to control this mess, but it will be difficult for them to achieve this during all stages of the match. In the minutes in which this occurs, it will be very important that a good part of the Barça players have the energy, awareness and legs to step into the area and to withdraw quickly from Dortmund’s exits.

4.- ONE AGAINST ONE IN AREA:

One of the things that hurts Dortmund the most is one-on-one in or near the area. And the distances that his game causes means that there is little help nearby. Barça will have many situations in the final third in which they can exploit it and, without a doubt, they have players to dare and unbalance: Olmo, Raphinha, Pedri and, above all, Lamine Yamal. The youth player is one of the most outstanding footballers on the European scene. With 2.9 and 2.8 successful dribbles on average, he is the second best dribbler in the League and the tenth in the Champions League, respectively.



Tactical image of Dortmund – Barça Alex Delmas

5.- BRANDT, GITTENS AND SABITZER:

There will be many names to control from the German team. The first of all is Jamie Gittens. An English attacker who is only 20 years old and has magnificent overflow and finishing ability. His match at the Bernabéu against Lucas Vázquez is great proof of this. He has eight goals and three assists in the 1,020 minutes he has played between the Bundesliga and the Champions League. That is, he scores a goal or assist per game. Spectacular data considering his age. Another is Julian Brandt. A talented attacking midfielder who plays in the midfield and stands out for having great vision of the game, good dribbling and an excellent foot for the last pass. With a total of five (three in the Bundesliga and two in the Champions League), he is the yellow team’s top assistant. He starts from the left wing and is very definitive. He has power, running, easy but effective dribbling and has his sights set on finishing. His offensive records are very remarkable. He already has eight goals and three assists so far this season between the Bundesliga and the Champions League. Lastly, mention a fixture in the engine room, Marcel Sabitzer. Experienced, with a lot of work and coming from behind. Barça will have to be attentive to all of them