The future of Brahim Díaz has been in limbo for several days, in 90min we have closely monitored it and the reality is that the situation as of today is as follows. The Milan team wants to take over the final services of the Spanish, however within Real Madrid they want the footballer to return to fight for a position the following year. However, the meringues cannot guarantee the player the playing minutes that he does have in Italy.
At the moment both teams are still analyzing what to do with the future of the player and it was expected that in these weeks they would come to an end. However, everything could get complicated, since the signing of Díaz would no longer be just a route for two, since there are a couple of clubs from the Premier League that have been fascinated by the player’s sporting level and could try to sign him face to summer
From England they report that the two mentioned clubs are amazed with what the former Manchester City has done this year, for which they value moving their chips this summer for his signature. The way forward would be to first contact the player’s entourage and find out if he is interested in returning to England with one of the two teams. In the event that the answer is a “yes”, formal talks with Real Madrid would begin, with the understanding that Newcastle and Chelsea can blindfold any offer made by Milan.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#Premier #League #clubs #seeking #signing #Brahim #Díaz
Leave a Reply