His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, visited this afternoon the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park, and was briefed on the solutions offered by the park to projects and companies inside and outside the UAE, as it is a global destination in the fields of research and technology, providing an appropriate environment to encourage Technology investment in the Middle East.

His Highness, the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, was received by Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of the American University of Sharjah and President of the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Complex. She revealed the future plans of the complex and its various affiliated centers, which aim to consolidate its position among the most prominent research and innovation centers in the region.

His Highness, the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, expressed his appreciation for the efforts of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah, aimed at advancing the scientific fields in the Emirate of Sharjah and the UAE, which contribute to the realization of national visions and plans, appreciating the role of the Academy and its achievements. during the past years. His Highness pointed out that the center embodies the country’s leadership strategy and supports the academic, scientific and economic directions of the Emirate of Sharjah towards accessing research and innovations to tangible achievements on the ground that constitute a catalyst for economic growth and an essential contributor to comprehensive and sustainable development.

During the tour, His Highness learned about the latest developments and technologies used in the park, where Hussain Mohammed Al Mahmoudi, Executive Director of the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park, gave a presentation on the park’s efforts, activities and programmes.

His Highness also visited the Sharjah Center for Entrepreneurship “Sheraa”, which is based in the complex as a headquarters for his business. startups, pioneers and students, and provides them with a range of services to develop skills and access supportive resources to transform their ideas into innovative projects.

During the visit, His Highness the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah stopped at the “U-Sky” innovation complex, where His Highness watched a presentation by Dr. Anatoly Yunetsky, founder of the “U-Sky” and “U-Sky Transport” group of companies, about the aspirations of the complex, the goals it has reached, and the extent of its benefit. From the innovative and futuristic environment provided by the “Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park”.