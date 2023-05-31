Wednesday, May 31, 2023, 12:09



| Updated 12:49 p.m.

An animal protection association informed the Local Police of Alguazas of an alleged crime of mistreatment of a dog earlier this month. Immediately, the agents alerted the Civil Guard, who investigated the two owners of the animal. Specifically, the activists reported the abandonment of a mixed-breed female mastiff, who was in a small house in the town’s orchard.

The dog, which could barely stand up due to its extreme thinness, was rescued and temporarily fostered by the protector. At the same time, the troops of the Benemérita undertook work to identify and locate the owners. The operation concluded with the instruction of proceedings by Seprona specialists to a father and his daughter for an alleged crime of animal abuse.