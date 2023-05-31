On Wednesday, Russia claimed responsibility for the destruction of the landing ship “Yuri Oliverenko” in Odessa (southern Ukraine), which Moscow says is the “last” warship of the Ukrainian Navy that was still in service.

“On May 29, as a result of high-precision strikes by the Russian Aerospace Forces on the mooring area of ​​military ships in the port of Odessa, the last warship of the Ukrainian Navy (Yuriy Oliverenko) was destroyed,” the Russian Ministry of Defense said in a statement.